Kim Sae-ron, 24, found dead at home

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead at her apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, the police confirmed on Sunday. Kim, who was last seen in Netflix’s web show ‘Bloodhounds’ in 2023, was 24. While the reason behind her death remains unknown, the police are investigating the case.

According to a ‘Korea JoongAng Daily’ report, Kim was supposed to meet a friend on Sunday. When the friend arrived at her apartment, they discovered her body and immediately informed the police. While the cause of Kim’s death is still under investigation, authorities have found no indication of criminal activity, according to a police spokesperson.

Kim began her acting career as a child actor in Ounie Lecomte’s ‘A Brand New Life’ (2009). However, her most notable work remains her appearance in the neo-noir action thriller ‘The Man from Nowhere’ (2010), co-starring South Korean actor Won Bin. The film was South Korea’s highest-grossing movie that year. She also starred in various films such as ‘I Am a Dad’ (2011), ‘Listen to My Heart’ (2011) and ‘The Neighbor’ (2012). By 2015, she started bagging lead roles, marking significant career growth until 2022. Her notable projects during this period include ‘Snowy Road’ (2015), ‘Secret Healer’ (2016), ‘The Villagers’ (2018), ‘Leverage’ (2019) and ‘The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim’ (2021).

However, her career took a downturn in 2022 following a drunk driving incident in Seoul. She crashed into an electrical transformer while under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested, with her driving license revoked. In April 2023, a court fined her 20 million won (13,850 dollars). Kim faced intense scrutiny after the incident, as drunk driving is completely unacceptable in South Korean society. She was subjected to brutal trolling and criticism on social media, which ultimately halted her career as she failed to secure any new roles.

Despite this setback, Kim was reportedly planning a comeback. In an interview with local media outlet ‘Osen’, an acquaintance revealed that she was preparing to return to the industry with the film ‘The Guitar Man’ and was also planning to open a café.