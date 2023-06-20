Kim Cattrall returns as Carrie Bradshaw in 'And Just Like That...'

Sarah Jessica Parker said that Kim Cattrall’s surprise cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ was ‘nostalgic’ and brought ‘a lot of joy’ despite their long-running feud.

The actor, 58, who returns as Carrie Bradshaw in the show, is famously said to have fallen out while filming the original ‘Sex and the City’ series, which led to Kim, 66, not appearing as a regular character in the new spin-off series, despite her SATC castmates Cynthia Nixon, 57 and Kristin Davis, 58, signing up to reprise their roles of Miranda and Charlotte, reported ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

“It’s been a lot of joy. We’ve been really thoughtful about how we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around and the ways we have invited actors back has been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic. But I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy,” Sarah told the ‘Daily Mail’ about Kim’s brief comeback as sex-obsessed publicist Samantha in the series.

Kim had previously said she wouldn’t come back to the show’s AJLT spin-off, with her last appearance in the franchise in the second SATC feature film in 2010. She is now set to appear in a cliffhanger finale for the second season of AJLT.

Sarah and Kim were reported as being ‘never friends’ throughout the filming of HBO’s six-season SATC and its two subsequent film versions. It was reported Sarah’s apparent bigger pay packet for playing Carrie and being an executive producer on the show was one of the main causes of their alleged fallout.

In 2018, Sarah was accused by Kim of exploiting the death of her brother. The latter’s younger sibling Chris, 55, took his life and was found dead that year after he went missing from his home in Alberta, Canada. After announcing his passing, Kim thanked her fans and SATC colleagues for their support.