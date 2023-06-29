Kim Cattrall gets candid about her ‘And Just Like That…’ cameo

Hollywood actor Kim Cattrall recently opened up on her highly anticipated ‘And Just Like That’ cameo.

The 66-year-old actor detailed how she came to reprise her iconic role of Samantha Jones for the second season’s finale of the ‘Sex and the City’ revival series. Her character was only featured in the first season via text message exchanges with Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), reported ‘People’ magazine.

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative’,” Cattrall shared that during her appearance on ‘The View’ on Wednesday. “And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I got to come back with that Samantha style. I got to push it. And we did,” she revealed.

Cattrall made headlines earlier this month when it was announced that her ‘Sex and the City’ character Samantha Jones would be making an appearance in this season’s finale of ‘And Just Like That…’ and that she was outfitted by none other than Field, 82.

As per ‘People’, Field, who famously dressed the cast of the ‘Sex and the City’ series and its two spin-off movies, notably didn’t return for the TV series ‘And Just Like That’. However, she made an exception for her good friend Cattrall’s return.

According to ‘Variety’, Cattrall filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City. The outlet also reported that Cattrall did her scene ‘without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series’, including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, nor did she reportedly interact with series creator Michael Patrick King.

In the cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ season two finale, Cattrall’s character will reportedly speak to Carrie on the phone.