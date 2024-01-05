'Killer Soup' has challenged Konkona Sensharma in best ways

Konkona Sensharma, who takes on the intricate role of Swathi Shetty in the dark comedy thriller series ‘Killer Soup’, said it has challenged her in the best ways and allowed her to explore the greyness of this character.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series promises a compelling blend of love, lust, thrill and suspense, seasoned with dark humour that sets it apart. At the heart of this culinary drama is Swathi Shetty, a woman in her early 40s portrayed by Konkona.

Talking about the same, Konkana said, “Swathi is a character I’ve embraced with open arms, a woman driven by an unwavering determination to create not just the best ‘paya’ soup but a life she can call her own. Inherently caring and loving, her complexities reveal a character who has served others selflessly and in turn, has dutifully taken care of her family.”

Swathi is defined by her loving and caring nature, underscored by an unyielding ambition to make the world’s best ‘paya’ soup and open her own restaurant.

“Now, at a pivotal point in her life, she’s embarked on a path that is dark, convoluted and terrible,” she said.