Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal are ready for fun and gossip in KWK S8 episode

Karan Johar is all set to introduce ‘the beauty and the bahadur’ - Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal - on the famed couch of ‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8. The KWK host recently dropped a new promo that gave a sneak peek into all the fun and gossip that the episode promises.

Kiara and Vicky were seen twinning in black outfits for the episode. In the promo, Kiara even revealed that last season, when Sidharth Malhotra was on the same couch with Vicky, they had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth, her now-husband, had proposed to her.

To this, Vicky said, “Sidharth Malhotra played it really well!” Then, in another segment on the show, when Karan asked what the three names by which wife-actor Katrina Kaif calls him were, Vicky replied, “Boobo, baby and... Eh!” Kiara and Karan burst out laughing.

Next, Kiara and Vicky try out different dance steps from some Bollywood songs. Kiara also reveals that oftentimes she calls Sidharth a ‘monkey’ and he calls her back by the same nickname.

The promo also teased a fun ‘Take a Shot’ segment, where both Kiara and Vicky take a shot when Karan asks if they are messier than their partner. When Karan asks if they had thought of snooping on their partner’s phone, Kiara can be seen saying that there’s no need because she just takes a look at his phone and asks, “Who is it? Oh, Karan!” At this point, Karan Johar starts giggling.

Sharing the promo on his ‘Instagram’ account, Karan wrote in the caption, “The beauty and the bahadur are all things candid as they take the ‘koffee kouch’ in the new episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 8!”