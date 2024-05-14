Kiara Advani to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2024

After Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others, Kiara Advani is all set to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. As per a report by a leading media agency, Kiara will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation’s ‘Women in Cinema Gala’ dinner at Cannes 2024.

It will be hosted by ‘Vanity Fair’ and bring together six women from around the world and recognise their contributions to the entertainment field. ‘Variety’ also reported that four-panel discussions about global incentives and filming will take place at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and will be held at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. Kiara is set to participate in the Red Sea International Film Festival panel.

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be back at the latest edition of Cannes Film Festival as ambassadors for L’Oreal. While Aishwarya is a regular at Cannes, Aditi made her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2022.

The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 25. India is set to host a ‘Bharat Parv’ at the film festival for eminent dignitaries and delegates from around the world to showcase the myriad creative opportunities in the country.

At the prestigious film gala, a delegation consisting of representatives from central and state governments as well as members of the industry will showcase India’s creative economy in ‘Marche du Films’ through a series of significant initiatives, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said recently.

It will be for the first time that the country will host a ‘Bharat Parv’ at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.