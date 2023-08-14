Kiara Advani is very instinctive when signing films

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has had a string of successes in the last two years, from ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ to ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’. Speaking about her success, the actor shared that she is a creative person and never looks at commerce before signing a film.

Kiara also revealed that her choices have changed with time and her growth as a person.

In an interview with ‘Bollywood Hungama’, the actor mentioned that it is far more challenging to maintain a position than ‘when you are on the journey to reach that position’.

She also added that she is very instinctive when signing films and doesn’t feel her approach has shifted.

When asked if she has a wish list of names to work with and if she keeps a tab of who has signed whom, etc., Kiara stated that she does have a list, but also added that when it comes to competition, she is more interested in doing better than what she has done in the past and what can help her grow as a person.

The ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ star also highlighted that she cannot be the same person she was five years ago and she’s definitely not making the same choices. Kiara admitted that her choices are evolving with the way she is evolving as a person and with the kind of work she is doing.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR and ‘Game Change’ with Ram Charan in the pipeline.