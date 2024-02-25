Kiara Advani on 'Don 3': 'Was longing to do an action film'

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kiara Advani is excited about her first action movie, ‘Don 3’, which will explore a never-before-seen side of her as an actor. Advani was recently announced as the female lead for Farhan Akhtar-directed ‘Don 3’, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead.

“I have an action hero (husband, Sidharth Malhotra) at home who is doing a great job. But this was a conscious decision. I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself. This was one genre (action) I was longing to get myself to change the vibe and the way I’ve been perceived so far and that’s what is exciting,” the actor said during a session in ‘ABP Ideas of India Summit 3.0’.

She added, “As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe this is who you are. So, there will be a lot of prep for ‘Don 3’, but I’ve got time to do that. I’m very excited. I’ve never done an action movie, so now is my time to do some action.”

The action franchise was inspired by megastar Amitabh Bachchan-Zeenat Aman starrer 1978 movie of the same name. The new franchise featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played Don in Akhtar’s 2006 movie ‘Don’ and its 2011 follow-up ‘Don 2’ with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Roma.

Advani said that her ‘faith’ in herself as an actor has led her on the path of success in the movie industry. She further shared that she has learnt to not take rejections personally and seek external validation, but to accept constructive criticism.

“When I debuted and came into the industry, back then I thought you just had to get your first film and then you had films to do. But that’s not the case even after achieving commercial success. It’s always a film to film and Friday to Friday. That’s how our business is. There’s no guarantee or there’s nothing permanent here,” Advani said.

She added, “After my first film, there were a lot of good reviews about me, but because we didn’t have commercial success, it was, in a way, a setback. I was not getting those offers. Nobody knew who I was back then. But I had that belief in myself. So, I just kept working and you don’t know which door opens where.”