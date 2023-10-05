Khushi Kapoor talks about spending time with her ‘The Archies’ co-stars

Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ is all set to premiere in December this year. It marks the debuts of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film cast also includes Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

In the movie, Khushi plays the role of Betty. Recently, in an interview, she revealed that it didn’t take much time for her to bond with her co-stars.

At an event, Khushi Kapoor was asked about the similarities she has with her on-screen character. The actor said that she likes to think so. She thinks they were cast because there was so much about the character in them. There’s a lot about Betty that she sees in herself as well and she thinks she found that out the more she played her. The actor thinks she is very sweet and empathetic but is also sensitive sometimes. She is really caring, but sometimes she tends to put others first. So, she thinks she kind of identified with certain parts of her a lot the more she played her.

She also said that all the co-stars were forced to spend so much time together and just going through the same experience made their bond so strong. She thinks especially doing acting workshops together made them open up and be vulnerable with each other. She thinks that towards the end of the shoot, they were just kind of moving in a small herd everywhere together.

‘The Archies’ follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, who take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. It explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies’ is produced by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is scheduled to premiere on December 7 on ‘Netflix’.