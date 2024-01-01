Khushi Kapoor reacts to Vedang dating rumours in KWK Season 8

Actors-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will be the next guests on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8. Taking to ‘Instagram’, host Karan Johar posted a clip as the duo spoke about each other and their family and almost revealed secrets. The clip started with Khushi saying that she felt confident about being on the show.

Janhvi recalled that before the show, she attended a party where the actor requested people to ask her rapid-fire questions. Janhvi said, “Navya Naveli Nanda thinks I’m not ready. She said, ‘Don’t go’.”

When Karan asked Khushi if she was dating Vedang Raina, she replied, “You know that scene in ‘Om Shanti Om’ where a row of people say, ‘Om and I are just good friends’.”

During a segment in the show, Karan asked Khushi about the boys Janhvi has dated. As a confused Khushi asked if she should name them, Janhvi told her, “Don’t do it, Khushi.” Karan also asked Janhvi about three people on her speed dial list. She replied, “Papa, Khushu and Shik…” and then went ‘Oooo’ as she got embarrassed. Janhvi is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya. Both Karan and Khushi burst out laughing.

Next, Karan asked Khushi if there was a reality show about her family and what it should be called. She responded, “Walmart Kardashians.” Karan asked, “Like the ‘sasta’ (cheap) version of the Kardashians?” Janhvi said, “Why? How dare she?” Karan, next, asked Janhvi what piece of advice she would give Khushi if she were to work with Ananya Panday. “Just make sure you don’t end up liking the same guys,” Janhvi replied. Janhvi and Ananya have both dated Ishaan Khatter. All of them were left in splits.

Karan shared the video with the caption, “We are starting off the new year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, together on the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ S8!”

Janhvi will be seen in the sports drama ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi’ alongside actor Rajkummar Rao. Earlier, ‘Dharma Productions’ took to their official ‘Instagram’ and announced that the film will be released on April 19.