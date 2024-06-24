Khushi Kapoor is thankful for all kinds of criticism

It was just last year, in 2023 when Khushi Kapoor stepped into the world of Hindi cinema and instantly became a sensation on social media. However, the actor doesn’t see herself as a ‘rage’ and is thankful for the ‘criticism’ coming her way.

Asked how it feels to become a rage with just one project, Khushi told a leading media house, “I wouldn’t call myself a rage, but I’m really blessed and grateful for the love I’m getting.”

Khushi played Betty Cooper in ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and others. The actor, who is the daughter of the late veteran star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, also expressed gratitude for the criticism as well. “And I’m thankful for the criticism too. I’m really just taking the time to learn, grow and focus on myself and my work.”

The younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor is more than happy to be in the Hindi film industry. “It’s nice to finally be out there in the industry and I’m happy to be starting to find my way,” she said.