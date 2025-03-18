Khushi, Ibrahim must be ‘traumatised’ after ‘Nadaaniyan’ bashing: Hansal Mehta

The film ‘Nadaaniyan’, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan, debuted on ‘Netflix’ on March 7. However, the film wasn’t received well by audiences and critics. Many took to social media to criticise the actors’ performances, some of them even trolled them with harsh comments.

Director Hansal Mehta reacted to these criticisms and said that people need to calm down. He also blamed filmmakers for signing actors who probably don’t have the necessary training to deliver good performances.

In a recent interview with a leading agency, Mehta said that the kind of comments that people are passing are in ‘terrible taste’. He added that these comments must be ‘traumatising’ for the young actors. The ‘Buckingham Murders’ director backed the young stars and said that at some point, their parents too had awkward debuts. But they were spared because social media didn’t exist back then.

Hansal also shared that people who are commissioning a film should check for the preparedness of the actors and their crew. “You can’t just assume that somebody will be good because they come from a certain lineage,” he said, adding that this practice is unfair and actors should be chosen based on their preparedness for the film they are cast for.

He also blamed the people who work as advisors for these young actors. Recalling when he approached one such actor for a film, the filmmaker said that their advisors believed they should do something conventional and make a high-speed entry with a film with populist music. The filmmaker said that these advisors expect the same ‘launch’ that Kumar Gaurav, Sunny Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff got. “The current problem is that they have advisors who are not living in the times that we are in.”