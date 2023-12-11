'Kho Gae Hum Kahan' resonates deeply with today's youth: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for his next film, ‘Kho Gae Hum Kahan’, said that the film resonates deeply with today’s youth and that it unveils the intricacies of relationships.

“ ‘Kho Gae Hum Kahan’ transcends being just a film for me. It resonates deeply with today’s youth. Unveiling the intricacies of relationships from diverse angles, the film delves into the delicate balance between virtual personas and the genuine selves of our generation,” said the ‘Phone Bhoot’ star.

He added, “This cinematic journey joyfully champions the enduring strength of friendship amid the whirlwind of social media. Following the lives of three inseparable friends, the narrative unfolds as they strive to harmonise their online identities with their authentic selves, exploring the profound bond that supports their quest for authenticity amid the virtual maze of modern life.”

Siddhant said that the film will also help the youth understand the importance of things.

“Also, the most interesting thing is that the film is releasing on OTT. It’s exactly where the youth are these days,” he shared.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, who is set to make his directorial debut. It also stars Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday and Rohan Gurbaxani in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for release on ‘Netflix’ on December 26.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ tells the tale of three best friends, Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), who manage their goals, relationships and emotions together.