'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar thanks his fans on 58th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar penned a note on his social media on Tuesday on his 58th birthday, expressing gratitude to his fans for the support over the last three decades.

Kumar, who has been in the industry for over 34 years and starred in more than 150 films, shared a post on his ‘Instagram’ handle, featuring him against the backdrop of the posters of his films.

He wrote, “58 years in the making, 34 years in the industry, over 150 films and counting... To everyone who ever believed in me, who brought a ticket, who signed me, who produced me, directed me and guided me, this is your journey as much as mine.”

Kumar got his first leading role in the 1991 film ‘Saugandh’. His breakthrough came with ‘Khiladi’, which was released in 1992.

“I’m just here to say eternal ‘Thank You’ for every kind action, unconditional support and words of encouragement. I am nothing without you. My birthday is a dedication to those who still believe in me,” he concluded.

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Jolly LLB 3’, which features him alongside Arshad Warsi. The film is the third instalment in the ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise and is slated to hit the big screen on September 19. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor.