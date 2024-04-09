Kevin Costner's Western film ‘Horizon’ to debut at Cannes Film Festival

Los Angeles: The first part of Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner's upcoming directorial "Horizon, an American Saga" will have its world premiere at the 2024 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The period drama is a four-episode project about the conquest of the American West and features Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington and Jena Malone in the lead roles.

The first movie will be screened out-of-competition at the prestigious festival on May 19. Costner, known for critically acclaimed titles such as "The Postman" and "Dances With Wolves", will present the film.

"I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film 'Horizon, An American Saga' in this year’s selection. It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come.

"'Horizon, An American Saga' is a story that began 35 years ago and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film," the 69-year-old actor said in a statement.

"Horizon, An American Saga" is described as a "monumental project about the cost, in terms of war and violence, of the construction and expansion of the United States of America", according to the festival press release.

Hollywood studio ‘Warner Bros’ will release the first two "Horizon" films on June 28 and August 16.