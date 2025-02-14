'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath' came as a blessing: Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi is stepping into the role of a warrior for the first time in his career with ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’.

The actor shared his excitement and gratitude, describing the opportunity as a ‘blessing’. Set to showcase his action-packed side, Sooraj is all set to bring a fierce and compelling character to life in this historical drama. The makers have recently unveiled the teaser of the film showing Sooraj as an undefeated powerful warrior, Veer Hamirji Gohil, who fought to save the Somnath temple in Gujarat in the 14th century AD.

Speaking about the teaser’s release, the ‘Hero’ star shared, “The teaser of ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’ is out and I am beyond excited to share this with the audience. This film came to me as a blessing and this is the first time I’m playing the role of a warrior. A lot of hard work has gone into making this film and I can’t wait to bring this spectacle out on the big screens. See you at the theatres!”

A few days ago, the first motion poster of the film was released on social media. Sharing the same, the makers wrote, “Get ready to experience a tale of courage and sacrifice by the unsung warriors of Somnath! In the auspicious month of Maha Kumbh, watch the teaser of ‘Kesari Veer’ on February 13. Har Har Mahadev! Produced by ‘Chauhan Studios’... Worldwide release by ‘Panorama Studios’. ‘Kesari Veer’ - a film that brings history to life.”

‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’, directed by Prince Dhiman, also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and debutant Akanksha Sharma in key roles. Sooraj is paired opposite TV actress Akanksha and the film carries a romantic element between the two.

Vivek Oberoi has been cast as the antagonist, portraying the chief soldier of the Tughlaq dynasty who leads the charge to plunder the Somnath temple and enforce religious conversions. In addition, Suniel will play a key role, standing alongside Veer Hamirji Gohil in the battle to protect the sacred temple.