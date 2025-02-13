Kerala attracted 2.22 crore visitors in 2024

Expecting a massive uptick in domestic footfalls, ‘KeralaTourism’, on February 13, rolled out in the national capital a whole range of enticing products ahead of the summer holidays, assuring vacationers of quality time and enthralling experiences.

“I want to firmly assure that Kerala’s touristy appeal not only retains its enduring charm but also keeps evolving with innovative products and initiatives, strengthening the state’s reputation as a welcoming and exciting place for all seasons,” KeralaTourism’s Director Sikha Surendran said at a press conference in New Delhi on the sidelines of the ‘Partnership Meet’, in which a large number tourism stakeholders participated.

As domestic visitors account for a formidable chunk of Kerala’s tourism sector, the state has launched an all-India campaign to firm up partnerships with stakeholders across the country to meet the surge, especially during the summer vacation for schools.

“Tourists from inside the country have always played a paramount role in making Kerala’s tourism a throbbing enterprise. This has been the thrust of our pan-India promotional campaigns focusing on reinforcing the state’s position as an all-season experiential tourism destination for a diverse range of visitors,” she emphasised.

Kerala has witnessed a sharp uptick in domestic tourist arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022 while their footfalls increased to a record number in 2023. The increase in footfalls continued in 2024 with 1,08,57,181 tourist arrivals from within the country in the first half of 2024 (January-June).

According to PTI, Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas very recently claimed in the Assembly that there was a substantial increase in tourists to the state last year and the numbers were expected to increase with the implementation of the ‘K-Homes’ project.

Riyas, during question hour, told the House that the state attracted over 2.22 crore tourists in 2024, an increase of 21 percent from the pre-pandemic period.

He said that with the implementation of the ‘K-Homes’ project, announced in the 2025-26 state budget for increasing accommodation for tourists by making use of unoccupied homes near major destinations, the surge in tourists will increase even more.

As per the report of PTI, the minister further added that the new initiative offers a comfortable stay and a hands-on feel of local culture and cuisine to tourists and was expected to strengthen Kerala’s hospitality sector.

In the initial phase, the project will be implemented within a radius of 10 km in the selected destinations at Kovalam, Kumarakom, Munnar and Fort Kochi, the minister said. Besides that, a project to bring women stakeholders in the tourism sector under a single umbrella has also been drawn up as part of the initiatives to strengthen women-friendly tourism.

“So far, 17,631 women have registered under the project through the Responsible Tourism Mission Society. They include tour operators, homestay owners, drivers and other tourism entrepreneurs,” he said.

Riyas further said that Kerala Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to leverage the innovation ecosystem for tourism development. The pact envisages a slew of innovative ideas, including dissemination of information on digital platforms regarding destinations and tourist amenities, the minister said, adding that the state’s design policy has been leveraged to keep destinations environment-friendly and aesthetically appealing.

“The Destination Challenge project, which seeks to bring to fore lesser-known destinations, is being implemented in collaboration with Local Self Government Institutions. So, far 40 such spots have been identified,” he added.

Riyas also shared that the ‘Destination Challenge’ project was vital to maintain the growth of the state’s tourism sector as it supports the global trend of ‘Destination Dupe’, where tourists skip tourist hot spots for lesser known, less crowded and affordable destinations. He further said that to ramp up the state’s reputation as an experiential tourism hub, training programmes for local stakeholders have also been organised.

Furthermore, the minister shared details about campus-based ‘Tourism Clubs’ that have been roped in for the development, upkeep and branding of destinations in their respective areas. He mentioned that a scheme to train students as tourism guides with proficiency in various languages has also been launched.

Besides the national capital, pre-summer B2B meets have also been planned in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata, featuring transformative initiatives and popular destinations before leading stakeholders of the tourism and hospitality industry. The first roadshow this year was held in Hyderabad on January 21.

The outreach has onboarded tourism facilitators and stakeholders from around the country to ensure a hassle-free and enjoyable travel and leisure experience for visitors from all over India.

“This time around, we are also spotlighting North Kerala, especially Bekal, Wayanad and Kozhikode, besides lesser-known destinations with vastly improved infrastructure, logistics and digital connectivity,” said Sikha Surendran.

During the post-pandemic phase, Kerala Tourism was accorded coveted international and national honours as a never-miss place. The latest such accolades are from the leading digital travel company, ‘Booking.com’, which ranked Kerala second in the list of the ‘Most Welcoming Regions’ in its 13th Annual Travellers Review Awards.

Alongside the state’s core assets like beaches, hill stations, houseboats and backwaters, the new products will heighten the totality of the visitors’ experience. Renowned for its pristine natural beauty, vibrant culture and rich heritage, Kerala will also offer its visitors a brush with cultural euphoria and literary events.

The capital city is all set to host the Nishagandhi Dance Festival from February 14 to 20, featuring renowned dancers from all over India representing classical dance forms like Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Manipuri.

Scaling up Kerala’s standing as an adventure tourism destination, the state is also all set to host international surfing, paragliding and mountain cycling championships in February-March this year. The International Surfing Festival will be held at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district on February 27 and 28; the International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon in Idukki from March 19 to 23 and the Mountain Terrain Biking Championship (MTB Kerala 2025) on March 28 to 30 at Mananthavadi in Wayanad.

Combining luxury and leisure, Kerala has also emerged as a preferred hub for destination weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) events.

Records show that more and more Indians and foreign nationals are visiting Kerala to tie the knot. With its spectacular landscapes, world-class facilities and seamless blend of tradition and modernity, the state is attracting event and wedding planners, couples and corporate clients looking for a distinctive experience.

The state is unique in having a bouquet of experiences for travel enthusiasts like houseboats, caravan stays, plantation visits, jungle resorts, homestays, Ayurveda-based wellness solutions, adventure activities and countryside walks, including trekking to verdant hills.