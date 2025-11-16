Kept the ending of ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ a secret for two years: Mona Singh

Mumbai: Mona Singh said she and co-star Bobby Deol were the only two people in the cast who knew the ending of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ and she kept it a secret for two years.

Released on ‘Netflix’, the show, which garnered critical acclaim, captures both the glamour and the grind of chasing dreams in the world’s most vibrant film industry.

At the end of the series, it is revealed that Lakshya Lalwani’s Aasaman is not the rank outsider he thought he was. His mother, Neeta Singh, played by Mona Singh, had an affair with superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol). Aasman realises that his love interest, Talvar’s daughter Karishma (Sahher Bambba), is actually his half-sister.

“It was only Bobby and me who knew about the climax, just the two of us. Aryan did not want to give that away to anybody else. Even the title of the show, Bobby sir and I knew. So, I was quiet and carried that weight, keeping that secret for two years, which is impossible for me. But it was so worth it. I had so much fun. I feel blessed to be a part of it. I’m very happy, truly,” she told PTI in an interview.

Singh said many of her friends from the industry had a hearty laugh when they got to know the ending of the show. Deol's hit song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ from ‘Gupt’ was reworked and reshot to include Mona as the dancer opposite him.

The actress credited Aryan for pushing her to explore new facets of her character. “I was shooting for something else in Punjab and they called me in the month of January and said, ‘We’ve to deliver all the tapes, so we’ve to shoot this song now and your time has come’, I was like, ‘Okay’. So, I came to Bombay for a day and then Aryan explained what was happening and we were having fun,” she said.

She described the process of shooting the finale as both scary and exhilarating. “But I’m so happy that people enjoyed watching the show,” the actress, known for her work in ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, said.