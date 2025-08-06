Keke Palmer shares her experience learning about comedy from Eddie Murphy

Prime Video’s film ‘The Pickup’ premiered on August 6 globally. In the film, the Primetime Emmy Award-winning actress Keke Palmer may be plotting a multimillion-dollar heist as the sharp, unflinching Zoe. Still, off-screen, she soaked in every moment alongside one of the greatest comedic forces of our time. Sharing screen space with Eddie Murphy, she said, felt less like ticking a box and more like witnessing a master at work, up close. The kind of on-set experience where you’re listening between takes, learning between scenes and laughing in between it all.

Recounting her experience working with her icon, which was no less than a masterclass in acting for her, Palmer expressed, “Working on an Eddie Murphy movie is an absolute honour. I mean, I grew up watching him. He is an icon in every way. So, being on set with him, for me, is a lot of observing. Definitely a lot of listening to his stories in between takes and set-ups and asking him questions. But then I also watched him as a performer. I think when we think about Eddie Murphy, a lot of times we think, boom and comedy, but so much of his comedy comes from reality. When you see a master like him truly at work, you realise how true that is because everything is rooted in story. And that has been so awesome to just observe and learn from.”

Produced and directed by Tim Story and written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows, ‘The Pickup’ stars Eddie Murphy, Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch and Jack Kesy. The action comedy is now streaming exclusively on ‘Prime Video’, in English, with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.