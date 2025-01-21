Keke Palmer says she was overlooked during her child star era

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Keke Palmer, who worked on the Nickelodeon show “True Jackson, VP” and films like “Akeelah and the Bee” as a child actor, says she felt ignored as “the black girl on the network”.

The actor said unlike her contemporaries like Victoria Justice, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, she didn’t receive much attention.

“I wasn’t necessarily in the same conversations as Victoria Justice or Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus at that time,” she told ‘The Cut’ magazine in an interview.

“It was very much ‘That’s the Black show’ or ‘That’s Keke Palmer, the Black girl on the network’.”

The actor, who currently stars in “One of Them Days”, said it took her time to make peace with being diminished as a teenager but now she does not compare herself to anyone.

"There is a loss of innocence that comes with the awareness that you’re treated differently that I’d accepted a long time ago. I don’t compare myself to anyone. But I definitely don’t compare myself to any white person," she added.