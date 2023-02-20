Keen to accept acting offers that are unique: Masaba Gupta

Mumbai: Designer-actor Masaba Gupta said being in front of the camera is like a vacation for her from the ‘profit and loss’ of her fashion label.

Masaba made a foray into acting in 2020 with ‘Netflix’ series ‘Masaba Masaba’ and followed it up with last year’s ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and the second season of her eponymous show.

The 33-year-old artist said she is ‘unapologetically ambitious’ and would like to pursue everything that interests her.

“My baby is still my brand, ‘House of Masaba’ and I spend 95 percent of the time there and now I have a beauty brand as well. I am unapologetically ambitious and at the same time I have the energy, time and bandwidth, so why not do everything that I always wanted to do? In this acting space, I am having a lot of fun because my day job takes care of my expenses and runs my house. Acting is my joy, passion, hobby and getaway from the profit and loss; this is the holiday from that,” Masaba told the top news agency.

She said she is keen to accept acting offers that are unique and challenging.

“I am very open to whatever comes my way and if something comes my way that I have not done before and is challenging, then I do it.”

Masaba’s upcoming project is the ‘Audible Original’ podcast series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’. The Hindi-language series hails from ‘Audible’, a leading company that produces audio entertainment content and will premiere exclusively on the platform throughout 2023 and 2024.

The designer described it as a ‘Marvel’ fan’s dream come true.

“Did I dream of being a ‘Marvel’ character while I was watching films? Absolutely, but it is a dream that you will never think will come to life. It is sweet,” she said.