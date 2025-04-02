Keanu Reeves returning for ‘John Wick 5’

Los Angeles: Keanu Reeves is all set to be back as super-assassin John Wick in the fifth part of the action franchise that has acquired cult status over the years and spawned a spin-off.

In the fourth chapter of the movie, Reeves’ John Wick is shown to have died after a gun duel with close friend Caine, played by Donnie Yen but it seems the character is set to return from the dead for a new adventure.

Director Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous four entries of the franchise, is also set to return.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s chairman Adam Fogelson announced the fifth movie in the franchise at the annual ‘CinemaCon’ convention and trade show on Tuesday, according to entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’. The studio is also developing an animated prequel film and a standalone adventure movie, focusing on actor Yen’s character of Caine, which was introduced in 2023’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

The first film ‘John Wick’ in 2014, starring Reeves as a retired assassin who is forced to return to his job after a group of well-connected goons kill his pet dog, gifted by his late wife. The film was followed by three sequels - ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ (2017), ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’ (2019) and ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’.

The franchise is set to expand with the upcoming movie ‘Ballerina’, starring Ana de Armas. Titled ‘From the World of John Wick: Ballerina’, the movie will introduce Armas as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin, who sets out to exact revenge for her father’s death. The movie will be released in theatres worldwide in June.

Set after the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum’, the film will feature a cameo by Reeves. He will also voice the character in the upcoming animated film, which will go back in time to tell the story of John Wick before the first film as he completes the ‘Impossible Task’ - killing all of his rivals in one night - to free himself from his obligation to the ‘High Table’ and earn the right to be with the love of his life, Helen. The animated feature will be produced by Stahelski and Reeves as well as Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

The spin-off on Caine will be directed by Yen, known for appearing in Hollywood blockbusters such as ‘Rogue One’ and ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’.

Billed as a Hong Kong-style action thriller, the film will have a script by Mattson Tomlin.