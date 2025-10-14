Keanu Reeves on late Diane Keaton: ‘She was a generous artist’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves remembered the late Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, calling her a ‘generous artist and a very special person’. Keaton, whose credits include notable performances in films such as ‘Annie Hall’ and ‘The Godfather’ films, died on October 11, aged 79.

Reeves was at the screening of his upcoming film, during which he was asked about the late actress. “Total pro. She was very nice to me. Generous, generous artist and a very special, unique person,” he told entertainment news outlet ‘E! News’.

Reeves has previously worked with Keaton in 2003’s romantic comedy drama ‘Something’s Gotta Give’, by Nancy Meyers. Also featuring Jack Nicholson in the lead role, the film proved to be a box office hit. Recalling working with her, Reeves said, “It was cool to be able to see her and Jack Nicholson together. Just with the history they shared and the way the fondness and love they had for each other. It’s really cool.”

Keaton was drawn to theatre and singing while in school in Santa Ana, California and she dropped out of college after a year to make a go of it in Manhattan. Actors’ Equity already had a Diane Hall in their ranks and she took Keaton, her mother’s maiden name, as her own. She started on the stage as an understudy in the Broadway production of ‘Hair’ and in Allen’s ‘Play It Again, Sam’ in 1968, for which she would receive a Tony nomination.

Keaton made her film debut in the 1970 romantic comedy ‘Lovers and Other Strangers’, but her big breakthrough came with the 1972 ‘The Godfather’, which was directed by Francis Ford Coppola.