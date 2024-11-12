KD’s journey blends wit and emotional vulnerability: Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem is receiving widespread acclaim for his portrayal of the antagonist in the new ‘Prime Video’ series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, marking a milestone in his acting career. This is his first time stepping into a negative role and he plays KD, a complex and formidable character whose presence adds an intense layer to the storyline.

In a recent interview, Saqib expressed his excitement over the positive feedback he’s received from fans. “The appreciation that’s come my way for portraying KD has been overwhelming,” he shared.

The actor emphasised how he focused on bringing depth to his character, which is not just ruthless, but also vulnerable and driven by the desire to prove his worth, particularly to his father. Saqib explained that KD’s journey blends wit, grit and emotional vulnerability.

The response from audiences has been incredibly positive, with many commenting on how they felt the palpable threat KD brought to the show. Saqib, grateful for the support, hinted at exciting developments ahead in the series. “I’m excited for viewers to delve deeper into KD’s world and the surprises that await,” he said.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is an action-packed series starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with the duo going on a thrilling, globe-trotting adventure while keeping their identities hidden. Saqib’s role is central to the story, with his character KD bringing a compelling force into the plot.

The praise for Saqib’s performance also extends behind the scenes, with directors Raj and DK commending his dedication. The duo described him as ‘committed and passionate’, noting how Saqib left a lasting impact with every scene.

Saqib’s sister-actress Huma Qureshi, also took to social media to celebrate her brother’s success. She shared a throwback photo from Saqib’s look test in Serbia, reminiscing about how far he has come.