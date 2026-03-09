Kazakhstan becomes backdrop for Afran Nisho and Chanchal Chowdhury’s Bangladeshi film ‘Domm’

Imagine powerful Bangladeshi actors like Afran Nisho and Chanchal Chowdhury in one film. Yes, you read that right. Director Redoan Rony has managed a casting coup of sorts in ‘Domm’, which also stars Puja Cherry. The first look of the much-anticipated Bangladeshi film was unveiled. Shot extensively in the dramatic terrains of Kazakhstan, the film promises a scale and visual experience rarely seen before.

Throughout the teaser, Nisho appears in a fatigued, vulnerable and anxious state, hinting at the emotional and physical toll of the character’s journey. Puja Cherry reflects uncertainty and fear through her expressions, while Chanchal Chowdhury appears visibly alarmed and unsettled. Each moment raises a new question - who is running, who is chasing and ultimately who will hold the final chance of survival?

“I had earlier mentioned that I am unaware of any Bangladeshi film being shot in such rugged locations. The teaser may have given audiences a hint of that scale. The visuals have come together beautifully through the dedication of our cast and crew and we hope everyone joins us on this thrilling journey,” said Rony.

Nisho, who plays Shahjahan Islam Noor, described ‘Domm’ as both a survival and emotional story. “It takes courage to create a film like this and our entire team has put their heart into it. Seeing the audience respond positively to the first look is truly encouraging,” he said. The film, produced by ‘SVF Alpha-I’ and ‘Chorki’, will be released on Eid-ul-Fitr.