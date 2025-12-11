Kaushik-Guddu share about blending classical soul with modern beats

You may keep humming ‘Sajan Bade Senti’ from ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Deewaniyat’ from ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’, ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ from ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Dil’ from ‘Ek Villain Returns’ or even the Bengali festive hit ‘Dugga Elo’, without realising that all these tracks come from the same hit-making duo, Kaushik-Guddu. The talented cousins from Bengal have steadily made a mark in Bollywood with their melodies, polished arrangements and their easy blend of Indian classical touches with pop and electronic sounds. Their latest track, ‘Deewaniyat’, has already connected strongly with listeners. In a chat with ‘Millennium Post’, the duo opens up about their inspiration, how they keep their sound fresh and why AI is a tool, not a threat.

Your music blends classic Indian melody with modern production. What do you think keeps your music fresh?

Our music is a mix of Indian classical and Western influences. I trained in Hindustani classical music, while Guddu explored Western genres. So, when we compose, both strengths come together. We also use modern production and new tones. Our music stays fresh because we always follow the director’s vision, the plot and what the story wants from the song. And of course, we keep ourselves and our whole team updated with the latest sounds.

‘Deewaniyat’ has resonated with the audiences.

We’re on cloud nine seeing the love for ‘Deewaniyat’. For this song, the offer came straight from director Milap Zaveri and producer Anshul Garg. Anshul bhai told us, “Here’s a blank page, paint it your way.” That was literally our brief. And Kunaal Vermaa brought it alive beautifully with his words.

You composed romantic songs, dance numbers and emotional tracks. What’s your signature style?

Whether it’s a romantic song or a dance track, we always protect the soul and emotion of the song; that’s our signature. And whether it’s a modern melody or an urban one, we try to blend the production and vocals just right.

There’s a lot of buzz about AI in music. Do you see it as a threat or a tool that makes the process smoother?

Science exists to make life easier. Without it, there’s no progress, so why not in music? Earlier, we didn’t have auto-tune or advanced plug-ins and things were harder. Now AI helps. If earlier we could make 10 songs in a month, now maybe we can make 20 because we spend less time on technical work and more on creativity. So, AI isn’t a threat. If you don’t adapt, you’ll fall behind. But AI can’t replace the human touch - the emotion and soul of a song come from understanding the story. AI can’t do that.

Have you personally used any AI tools while composing or producing?

Yes, we’ve used AI, but not for composing or creativity. We use it for mastering, voice processing and plug-ins. But for melody and composition, we don’t use AI. We want our individual signature to stay intact.

Sing Along

You’ve worked with acclaimed artistes like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra. Do you compose with a specific singer in mind?

Whenever we compose, we think about the singer who will sound right. If we already know someone like Arijit da is on the project, we know his range and style, so composing becomes easier. For ‘Deewaniyat’, both of us instantly knew Vishal Mishra was right for it and he truly did justice to the song.