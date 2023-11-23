Katrina Kaif's work gave her what she has today

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has completed 20 years in the Hindi film industry. In all these years, she has delivered multiple hits like ‘Partner’, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Namaste London’, ‘Tiger’ franchise, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ and many more.

Talking about spending such a long time in the industry, Katrina Kaif recently mentioned that she has been really fortunate. During a conversation with PTI, she mentioned that, as an individual, she is a very driven person who is constantly looking around and constantly pushing herself.

The actor also added that she often reminds herself to stop and appreciate what she has been given in this life.

Katrina has often spoken about being completely obsessed with her work. She stated that ‘it is the demand of her profession that one needs to be completely consumed with your craft as an actor and if you are not, then the disconnection shows on the screen’.

The ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ star further shared that she gets so consumed with her work that people have to tell her ‘to go home. Everyone’s tired’.

Kaif also added that today, her work is her identity. Explaining her stand, she stated that she began working at the age of 17 and her work gave her what she has today.

Katrina will now be seen in the upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ with ‘Jawan’ star Vijay Sethupathi. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, was supposed to be released in December, but it has now been moved to January.