Katrina Kaif was sceptical about starring in the film ‘New York’

Katrina Kaif revealed that she initially felt somewhat reluctant to do the film ‘New York’ because her role in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ had been cut. Katrina thought that ‘New York’ lacked the grand scale and lavish songs that she was accustomed to and felt it was a bit too artsy for her taste. The actor reflected on her mindset but said that her perspective shifted once the film was wrapped.

In an interview with a leading media house, Katrina said that she was initially part of the film ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ but her scenes got cut short due to length and this decision led to her role being removed. This was her first opportunity to work with ‘Yash Raj Films’ and after being informed about the script change, she initially felt disappointed.

However, shortly afterward, she was approached for another film, titled ‘New York’. Initially, she had reservations about the new project as it seemed to be a smaller, more artistic film without the typical song-and-dance elements she was accustomed to. However, Salman Khan encouraged her to take on the role, citing his positive experience with the director, Kabir Khan. Despite her initial hesitations, Katrina ultimately agreed to be a part of the film.

“I did say yes to the film. I very begrudgingly walked onto the set in ‘New York’. ‘Singh Is King’ had just been released and was getting massive love. And I’m walking onto this, as in my mind, slightly arty film and I’m like, ‘Where are the lights? I don’t see any lights here on the set. Where’s the camera? Such a small crew’. I was gritting my teeth. I was like, ‘This seems like a very quaint production’ and ‘Where’s the scale? Where are the people?’” she said.

She added, “That turned very quickly into when the film schedule wrapped in ‘New York’, it had been the most incredible experience of my entire life up until then. All of us were crying to leave. None of us wanted to leave. And it was crying, like really genuine heartbreak for that experience to get over. My closest friends in my life are all the friends I made in that film to date.”