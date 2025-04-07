Katrina Kaif talks about self-discovery during her single phase

Before her marriage to Vicky Kaushal, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif went through a transformative phase in her life - one that taught her some of her most important lessons about love, relationships and self-worth. Opening up in a heartfelt moment, the actress shared what she learned during her time being single and how that period ultimately helped her grow into the person she is today.

Katrina candidly admitted on an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’ that she never believed it was necessary for a woman to have a man in her life to feel complete. While she acknowledged that she couldn’t speak on behalf of all women, she made it clear that this belief certainly didn’t apply to her. Being single gave her the time and space to deeply reconnect with herself and she considered that phase a crucial period of self-understanding and emotional grounding.

Reflecting on her earlier years, Katrina said she didn’t always feel secure in who she was. Much of her self-perception had been subconsciously linked to the love and attention she received in romantic relationships. When things were going well with a partner, she felt good about herself. But when there were cracks in the relationship, her confidence and self-esteem took a hit. She realised this kind of emotional dependency wasn’t only unhealthy but also unsustainable.

One of her biggest realisations during that time was that no one else could be responsible for her happiness. She explained that assigning that role to someone else wasn’t just a matter of giving away her power - it was also placing an unfair burden on the other person. According to her, no individual could carry the weight of someone else’s happiness indefinitely. Sooner or later, the expectations would lead to disappointment, which in turn could damage the relationship itself.

Katrina emphasised that true love, as she had come to understand it, shouldn’t be based on need or dependency. Instead, she believed the most beautiful kind of love is one where neither partner depends on the other for validation or emotional stability. She described this ideal relationship as one rooted in admiration, mutual respect and companionship - where both people exist in a space of ease and comfort, without pressure or emotional strain.

Having internalised these insights, Katrina entered a new chapter of her life with a more grounded sense of self. Now happily married to actor Vicky Kaushal for a few years, she has embraced this evolved view of love - one that thrives not on emotional neediness but on mutual support and understanding.