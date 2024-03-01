Katrina Kaif says her role in ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ was cut

Katrina Kaif has been in the movies for a little over two decades now and in this time, she has gone from a complete outsider to a superstar who is considered one of the most successful actors of her generation.

Recently, she shared some stories from her early days in the film business and revealed that her character was actually cut from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’.

Katrina revealed that she was supposed to play the fourth girl in the film, but her part was cut. “I was the fourth girl. That character got cut,” she said. When the film was released in 2008, Ranbir and Deepika were dating each other. For both of these actors, this was their second film after ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’, respectively.

When ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ was in the making, Katrina was in the early stages of her career but had appeared in films like ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ and ‘Partner’.