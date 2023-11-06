Katrina Kaif loves 'doing risky action sequences'

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif, whose towel fight sequence at a hammam from ‘Tiger 3’ has caught the eye of many, spoke about how the action sequence with two women hasn’t been shown before on screen in India.

“I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the ‘Tiger’ franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine,” she said.

Kaif added, “I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing. That’s new and exciting for me and the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as well as a man.”

The actor shared that she’s aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from ‘Tiger 3’ has gone viral. “It was a very difficult sequence to shoot because it had incredible hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room. So, gripping, fending, landing punches and kicks - everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India!”

“The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible. Everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort, which people love. Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I’m sure the intensity, aggression and brutality in the scene are going to make people gasp,” she further said.

For Katrina, this fight sequence is the best. “This is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It’s simply brilliant and I can’t wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!” she added.

Katrina has been paired with Salman Khan in the film. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is set to release on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.