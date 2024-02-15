Katrina Kaif dislikes being called ‘Kat’

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has garnered admiration from millions. Apart from her professional endeavours, the ‘Merry Christmas’ fame star consistently grabs attention for her personal life as well.

An old video of Katrina has surfaced on the internet, where she revealed her dislike for being referred to as ‘Kat’, a commonly used nickname for her.

In the video, Katrina was asked about her preferred nickname and the actor responded, “What I don’t like is Kat. No, I don’t like Kat. My favourite nickname was given to me by my best friend, Ali Abbas Zafar. He calls me goldfish.”

Elaborating further, Katrina added that goldfish have a short memory span and forget every few seconds. Ali, her best friend, uses that term for her, suggesting that at times, it seems like she has no recollection of people’s actions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in ‘Merry Christmas’, directed by Sriram Raghavan. It was released around the Pongal holiday on January 12. She shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi in this Tamil-Hindi bilingual film, which revolves around how an uneventful Christmas Eve transforms the lives of two strangers.

In addition to the stellar pairing of Katrina and Vijay, the Hindi version also featured Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand.

Katrina Kaif has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the pipeline, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.