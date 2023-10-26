Katrina Kaif calls dancing one of her 'true passions'

Katrina Kaif is over the moon with the response she is getting for the song ‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ from ‘Tiger 3’. She said that dancing is one of her true passions and that she takes it as a compliment that song and dance are part of the culture.

The track was composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The Tamil and Telugu versions have been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani.

“For all these years as an artiste, the one thing that has kept me going is the love of my fans, media and audience. The true barometer of success is the love that one gets organically from people. ‘Leke prabhu ka naam’ being celebrated is such a wonderful feeling for all of us,” she said.

The actor added, “Dancing for me is one of my true passions and seeing the audience’s love is just pure joy.”

Katrina feels people have a huge expectation from actors to not just showcase their acting skills but also give them great songs to cherish and dance to.

“A film, an acting performance and a song all have to connect to our audiences for it to be called a success and I’m grateful that I have found that throughout my career. I know that along with performance in a film, people also are excited to see the songs we do,” she shared.

Katrina further added, “I take that as a big compliment because songs and dances are part of our culture and our movies and have been celebrated and loved forever. I’m aware of the expectations people have from our songs and it fuels me to deliver a better performance every time.”

'Tiger 3', from the ‘YRF Spy Universe’, has been produced by Aditya Chopra and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. It is set to release this Diwali, on November 12, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.