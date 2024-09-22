Kate Winslet talks about different standards for male and female performers

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet, who will be seen playing the renowned photojournalist Lee Miller in the upcoming biopic ‘Lee’, recently spoke about the different standards set for male and female actors.

According to ‘deadline.com’, her comments included pushing back when a crew member advised her to suck in her stomach to hide her ‘belly rolls’ during a topless scene and subsequently dismissing her reaction being hailed as ‘bravery’.

Winslet then spoke about the topic in an interview during History Channel’s ‘History Talks’ at the ‘Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ on Saturday.

“I quite like making statements. And actually, I have to say, I’m at the point where I’m just like, ‘You know what? Life is too short’,” she said.

She added, “But it’s one thing that’s been happening to me quite a lot recently. People will say to me, ‘Oh, my God, so you were so brave in this performance. You had no make-up and you look really kind of crappy’. And I think, do we say to the men, ‘You were so brave. You grew a beard?’ And then there’s another one: ‘How do you juggle being a mother and having a career?’ Do we say, ‘How do you juggle being a father and having a career?’ I mean, we’ve got to change this dynamic.”

Winslet, there to discuss the making of Lee and Miller’s remarkable story, was one of several Hollywood personalities who participated in ‘History Talks’, along with Kevin Costner, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria and John Legend.