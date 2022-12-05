Kate recalls her agent being asked about her weight

Hollywood star Kate Winslet recently opened up about being in the limelight and the pressure she had to look a certain way. With the actor's daughter gaining notoriety for her acting work, the 'Titanic' alum talked about how much more difficult it is now.

"When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?'," she told the 'Sunday Times' in an interview as reported by 'Deadline'.

However, at the age of 47, Winslet said that she cares 'about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles' and feels things in the industry have changed.

Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton is 22 years old and with social media ever present in everyone's daily life, it represents a new difficulty for celebrities as they have to be more guarded.

"It was hard enough having the flipping news of the world on my doorstep, but that doesn't even cut it now," she said.

She added, "That phrase about 'today's news being tomorrow's fish and chip paper' doesn't exist. The things you did when you were drunk or foolish may come back to haunt you."