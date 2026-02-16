Kate Hudson says she was told ‘too old’ for music

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who later also turned into a singer-songwriter, said she was told by people she was too old to start her music career. The actress made her singing debut in 2024 after she released her album ‘Glorious’, which comprised 12 tracks.

The 46-year-old actress said she always knew music was something she wanted to do. “I always thought music would be something that I’d do, but then it was like, ‘OK, don’t break what’s not broken’ and this idea of sort of crossover careers could have been a kiss of death. You’re sort of warned against it, like ‘Just enjoy your career, enjoy this part right now’,” Hudson told entertainment news outlet ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ in an interview.

The actor said she was in her 30s when she heard someone telling her that she was too old for a music breakout. "They’re like, ‘You’re kind of too old now to sort of break out as a musical act or to have a musical career’,” she said.

“And then finally COVID happened and I was like, ‘I’ll just regret it if I don’t do it. I have to do it’. So, I did it and then I couldn’t believe the reception that it received. It was so warm and loving and loved. And I was like, ‘Why didn’t I do this before?’” she added.

Besides 12 tracks, ‘Glorious’ also had a Deluxe edition, which featured two more tracks.