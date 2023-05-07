Kartik Aaryan’s mother was diagnosed with cancer

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan said his mother was recently diagnosed with cancer but her "never-give-up attitude" helped her win the battle.

In an ‘Instagram’ post on Friday evening, the actor said his family felt "helpless beyond despair" after his mother Mala's diagnosis.

"Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! (sic)" Aaryan wrote alongside a picture with his mother.

"But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never-give-up attitude of this fierce soldier - my mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war," he added.

The "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor said the tough time taught him about the importance of family.

"What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family!" the actor said.

On the work front, Aaryan will next be seen in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" and the sequel to his 2022 blockbuster "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".