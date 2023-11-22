Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar's next film production

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming home production, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The untitled film will be directed by Sandeep Modi of "The Night Manager" fame.

A ‘Dharma Productions’ and ‘Balaji Telefilms Ltd’ presentation, the movie is a ‘Dharma Productions’ project. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

Karan Johar shared the announcement in an ‘Instagram’ post on the occasion of Aaryan's 33 birthday. This film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2025.

"Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce ‘Dharma Movies’ and ‘Balaji Motion Pictures’ coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented Sandeep Modi. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented Kartik Aaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on August 15, 2025!" the 51-year-old filmmaker wrote.

He also extended birthday wishes to Aaryan and expressed his desire to collaborate with the actor again.

"Kartik, happy birthday to you. May our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen," he said.

In 2019, it was announced that Aaryan and Karan Johar would work together on "Dostana 2". Two years later, the makers said they will be recasting for the movie amid rumours about differences between the producer and the actor.