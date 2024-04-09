Kartik Aaryan shoots for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in Kolkata

Rooh Baba is in Kolkata. Yes, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who popularised the character of Rooh Baba in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is presently camping in Kolkata for the shoot of the third instalment of the franchise. On Tuesday, Kartik was seen shooting at Howrah Bridge.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also stars Tripti Dimrii and Vidya Balan, who returns as Manjulika in the horror comedy.

The shoot at Howrah Bridge was supposed to start at 5 am, but it kicked off an hour late. Despite the delay, bystanders were thrilled to catch Kartik in his signature Rooh Baba look, dressed in black with a bandana, sunglasses and Rudraksha beads, riding a bike. After filming for about an hour at Howrah Bridge, the team headed to Mallick Ghat Flower Market for more shots. Later, they also filmed at Laha Bari in Central Kolkata.

Kartik arrived in Kolkata on Monday evening. He shared a photograph of Lake Town Clock Tower on his ‘Instagram’ story. In another picture, he was seen enjoying dinner at a restaurant in the city.

Meanwhile, director Anees Bazmee arrived in Kolkata a few days ago for the recce. Despite recovering from an injured leg, Bazmee scouted locations for the upcoming schedule. He even visited the Park Street cemetery for recce, where Kartik will shoot too.

The first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai and the upcoming shoot will encompass diverse locations across West Bengal, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Apart from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which is set for a Diwali release, Kartik will also star in the sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’, slated to hit theaters on June 14. He has another project with Vishal Bharadwaj in the pipeline.