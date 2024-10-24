Kartik Aaryan shares his experience of working with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene

Vidya Balan’s laugh is infectious and Madhuri Dixit Nene is a legend, said Kartik Aaryan describing his experience of working with the two actors on the horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

Aaryan is reprising his role of Rooh Baba from the second part. Balan, who played Avni/Manjulika in the original film by Priyadarshan in 2007, is returning to the franchise. Dixit is the new addition to the franchise, directed by Anees Bazmee.

“We hit off so well that nothing was intimidating. I felt like I was meeting my friends. With Vidya ji, she is fun-loving. She jokes around and her laughter is infectious. Even I laughed so loud. So, if we both laughed loudly, everyone on set would wonder what was happening. It was a different atmosphere when we were shooting,” Aaryan told PTI in an interview.

The actor said there was no pressure while working with the two actors. “I always wanted to work with Madhuri ma’am. I’ve enjoyed her work. She is a legend. To get the opportunity to work with her was a big deal for me. I loved the fact that I got this opportunity,” he said.

The 2007 film, which was a psychological thriller, was rebooted in 2022 as a horror story. Asked if Aaryan would like to collaborate with Akshay Kumar as well, the star of the original film, Aaryan said that the decision rests with Bazmee and producer Bhushan Kumar.

“He’s great with comedies. I also like comedies, So, if we get a chance to work together, I think we should do a comedy together.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which is set to hit theatres on November 1, would be an entertaining film, he said. “With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, there are lots of expectations. It's the opposite of what happened during ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. We are confident about our subject and film. I can guarantee that it’s going to be an entertaining film. I hope lots and lots of people go this Diwali and watch ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ with their families,” he said.