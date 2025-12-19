Kartik Aaryan says 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' a romance with a message

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan feels lucky to have been part of romantic films like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and his upcoming release ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, which highlight important issues that women face in society.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ revolved around themes of consent, gender-based violence and trauma and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ also features a major conflict that the makers are not divulging just yet. Both films are directed by Seer Vidwans.

“I feel lucky that I got ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, the way Karan (Shrikant Sharma, writer) wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great. There are very few filmmakers who can convey a message in an entertaining and non-preachy way in a romance film. Sameer is one of those directors who has done that successfully; he did that with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which talked about a serious topic. The way Kiara Advani and I were presented in the film by Sameer was great. I feel glad that such films are coming to me,” Aaryan told reporters here at the trailer launch of the movie.

He added, “I was blown away by the concept and simplicity of this film. It is a story of every household. Today, when my sister got married, I also thought about it.”

Aaryan also praised co-star Ananya Panday, with whom he first worked on the 2019 film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. “I’m lucky to have Ananya by my side in this film, who has done such a wonderful job. She deserves applause. There’s a give and take between us as actors and the way she has reciprocated is commendable. It’s a team effort,” he said.

Aaryan said he is happy to be doing a romantic film after being part of intense drama like ‘Chandu Champion’ and horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

“I’m not getting romance in real life, so I’m searching for it on screen. I’m happy to be back in this genre after a while. I’m looking forward to everybody’s reaction because this is a very difficult genre to crack and there is immense pressure to do it. I hope you guys like it and love it and go to theatres to watch this film,” the actor, who has appeared in rom-coms like ‘Lukka Chuppi’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, said.