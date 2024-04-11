Kartik Aaryan says he is ‘guilty’ of dating women who became close friends later

Kartik Aaryan has never been open about the women he has dated but enough has been said about his love life. He has previously been linked up with actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and both have hinted, during various interviews, that they parted ways with Kartik.

Sara was rumoured to be dating Kartik during ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’. Kartik and Janhvi were rumoured to be dating each other when they were filming ‘Dostana 2’. The film was later shelved and the couple parted ways.

Now, in an interview with Neha Dhupia on ‘No Filter Neha’, Kartik was asked if he was ‘guilty’ of dating two close friends, even though it was not at the same time. Kartik thought about it for a minute and asked Neha, “What if they become close friends later?”

When Neha said that it ‘still counts’, Kartik admitted that he was ‘guilty’. Kartik was also asked about the one question he would ask his ex if he met her at a party. Kartik responded by saying, “How’s your current?”

Sara and Janhvi have been friends for a while now and the two even appeared on ‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 7 together. During their appearance, the two women shared that they have been on a few trips together and actually share a close bond with each other. On the show, when Karan asked Sara to share ‘one reason why your ex is your ex’, she said, “Because he’s everyone’s ex.” This left Janhvi in splits.

Kartik has previously said that he wishes that his exes don’t speak about their relationship in public. He shared with ‘Film Companion’, “Ek cheez mujhe ye bhi lagti hai ki (One thing that I also feel is) when there are two people in a relationship then the second person should also not talk about it. All of us should respect our relationships. I’ve never spoken about my relationships and I expect the same from my partner.”

He also mentioned, “You should respect yourself also. Because when you mention such things in interviews, the person listening is not thinking about just you but about the other person too.”

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’. His upcoming films also include ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Aashiqui 3’. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s film, the actor confirmed on the show.