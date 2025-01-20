Kartik Aaryan reflects on losing roles to insiders

Kartik Aaryan, one of Bollywood’s most sought-after stars over the past decade, recently revealed that his journey wasn’t without challenges, including losing opportunities to industry insiders.

In a conversation with a leading media house, the actor addressed the ongoing insider vs. outsider debate in Bollywood. He shared, “I have also lost opportunities where I thought I should have gotten the opportunity rather than someone who is from the family or whatever.”

Acknowledging the privilege insiders have, he added, “It’s not their fault. I have made my peace with it. If I had been born in that family, the same would have happened to me too.”

The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ star further highlighted the need for a fairer comparison between insiders and outsiders. He pointed out that instead of merely comparing the number of films they’ve made, it’s essential to examine the caliber of makers and producers they’ve had the opportunity to work with. “I think that is a comparison which can be fair,” he explained.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in ‘Chandu Champion’. He called his visit to Rashtrapati Bavan a special day of the year after he met the President of India Droupadi Murmu and witnessed the grand Arjuna Award ceremony on January 17. He was invited along with ‘Chandu Champion’ director Kabir Khan. He also starred in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, the third instalment of the hit horror-comedy franchise. The Anees Bazmee-directed film featured an ensemble cast, including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.