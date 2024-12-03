Kartik Aaryan recalls playing ‘twisted lover’ in ‘Freddy’

As his film ‘Freddy’ was completed two years after its release, Kartik Aaryan recalled playing the ‘twisted’ character and said that the transformation was no ‘small feat’. The actor took to ‘Instagram’, where he shared a string of stills from the psychological thriller film, for which the actor had to gain almost 14 kilos of weight.

“Ek joke sunau - I still love you two years of ‘Freddy’ and the joy of living this ‘twisted’ lover boy still feels as electrifying as ever! Transforming into Freddy was no small feat - gaining 14 kgs to embody his vanilla yet hauntingly complex life was just the beginning,” he wrote while reminiscing about the film.

The star said that the character is still screaming for his story to continue, as he subtly hinted at part two. “This character took me on a rollercoaster of emotions and madness and honestly, he’s still screaming for his story to continue. The search and quest to explore more of Freddy’s world is far from over. Thank you for showering so much love on your Dr Freddy. This journey was unforgettable and who knows, the best might still be yet to come!”

‘Freddy’ was released digitally in 2022. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and also stars Alaya F. It tells the story of a socially awkward dentist, who after falling in love with a woman in an abusive marriage, goes to great lengths to win her affection. However, hidden secrets set him off on a dark path.

Kartik recently featured in the third instalment of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav to name a few. The original film, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ introduced Kartik, Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles.