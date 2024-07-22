Kartik Aaryan recalls failed auditions

Kartik Aaryan wowed fans with his epic transformation in his last movie, the sports drama ‘Chandu Champion’. The actor has come a long way from loneliness to failed auditions. Recently, he recalled the struggle of failing auditions during his initial days in the industry and shared on the second season of ‘Be A Man, Yaar’ hosted by Nikhil Taneja, “It is very harsh. It’s like you don’t exist. Lagta tha ki aapki koi value hai nahi.”

The fear of being deemed ‘unfit’ weighed heavily on him, fueling his frustration with the audition process. However, amid the struggle, Kartik found solace in the unwavering love of his fans. “My loneliness has been compensated by my fans,” he acknowledged.

As an outsider, Aaryan expressed a lack of equality and added, “I am standing in a queue, while others don’t need that either. They are enjoying tea while I am giving auditions. There is never an even playing field. Aur wo toh aaj bhi rehta hai.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. This horror drama is helmed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Madhuri Dixit will also be seen essaying a pivotal part in this drama, which is the third instalment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. He also has Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and a film with Karan Johar in the pipeline.