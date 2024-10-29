‘Kartik Aaryan is very hardworking’

Actress Vidya Balan initially hesitated to join ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ fearing it might dilute the impact of the original film in the franchise. However, the sequel, starring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, achieved such impressive box office success that when Bhushan Kumar approached her for the third instalment, Vidya was ready to work. “‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ has given me so much. I was afraid that if I didn’t do it justice, it would feel like a loss. But after watching the second film, I thought, what a wonderful job they’ve done. So, when they returned with the third part, I fell in love with the script,” Vidya said during her trip to Kolkata.

On Monday, Vidya and Kartik visited Kolkata to promote ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, set for release this Diwali. Vidya, who made her debut in the Bengali film ‘Bhalo Theko’ (2003), shares a special feeling for the city. She has shot memorable films like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Kahaani’, ‘Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh’ and ‘Te3n’ in the city. “Kolkata is my heart,” she said.

Engaging warmly with the press, she conversed largely in Bengali, while Kartik, who filmed several key scenes for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in the city, revealed his growing understanding of the language. “Some of the film’s characters are from Bengal, so Kolkata is an intrinsic part of the film. The city has found a special place in my heart. Shooting here was so enjoyable that now I’d love to film an entire movie in Kolkata,” said the ‘Chandu Champion’ actor.

During their visit, the two actors stopped by the iconic Howrah Bridge, where a major scene from the film was shot. In ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, audiences were thrilled by Tabu’s performance. The third film now unites two powerful actresses - Vidya and Madhuri Dixit. Their dance duet to the song ‘Aami Je Tomar’ has also gone viral. “At first, I was nervous knowing I’d be dancing alongside Madhuri ma’am,” Vidya admitted. “She embodies dance in every move. But I gave it my all and this song has been such a gift to me.”

Vidya also spoke highly of Kartik’s dedication. “He is very hardworking. Since joining ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, I’ve seen him pour himself into every detail, from filming to promotions. We also bonded quickly on set,” she said.

