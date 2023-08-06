Kartik Aaryan is no longer interested in doing ‘a remake’ again

Kartik Aaryan was on a career-high after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, so when his next film, ‘Shehzada’, flopped, it came as a shock to his fans. In a recent interview, he opened up about the failure of the film and shared what he had learnt from this experience. The actor said that the probable reason behind the film’s failure was that it was a remake. ‘Shehzada’ was a remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

In an interview with ‘BBC Asian Network’, Kartik said, “I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake. I wouldn’t do a remake film. This is actually the first time that I have done something and actually experienced something. I was doing it on camera on the screen, so it was a different experience. While filming, I didn’t realise it, but I realised that later on, this was something that people had already seen and I don’t see them watching it again, spending money and going to the theaters to watch the same thing again. So, I’ve got a big perspective.”

‘Shehzada’ earned a total of Rs 47.43 crore worldwide, with Rs 38.33 crore coming from its box office collection in India. He further added that remakes are often made in the industry and said, “Because every now and then a remake arrives, there’s a script, which is a remake. But I’ve decided that I wouldn’t enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has done.”

With a string of successful films to his name, Kartik has been labeled a ‘hit maker’ by both fans and critics alike. He said that while ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ didn’t work at the box office, it still gave him the biggest opening at that time and that eventually brought him some relief. Kartik was recently seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opposite Kiara Advani. The film got positive reviews and worked considerably well at the box office.