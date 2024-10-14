Kartik Aaryan is ‘focused on Rooh Baba and Manjulika clash’

It will be a clash of titans this Diwali when Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ vie for audience love and attention. Both films are set to be released on November 1 and fans are already speculating about who will come out on top in this box-office battle. However, while promoting ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik dismissed any notion of a rivalry, emphasising that Diwali is such a big holiday that both films can thrive since they belong to different genres.

Kartik stated, “Diwali is such a big holiday. Singham Again’s genre is action and our film’s genre is horror comedy.”

“If I am a movie-goer, it’s a festival for all of us. Two films are coming on the same occasion, which is very rare these days in the Hindi film industry. Films are not being released,” he added.

The actor further elaborated, “On Diwali, two highly anticipated films are releasing. I like their film too and I will watch it. Hopefully, the audience will also watch my film and there is ample scope for both films to succeed.”

Kartik stressed that it isn’t a ‘versus’ game. Instead, he is focused on the clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. He referred to ‘Singham Again’ as a ‘huge franchise’ and admitted that he is a fan of everyone associated with the film. Kartik called himself ‘a big fan’ of Rohit Shetty and the ‘Singham’ franchise.

Both ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Singham’ are significant franchises. ‘Singham Again’ is part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, with ‘Sooryavanshi’ being the last film released as part of this universe, having earned just under Rs 300 crore. ‘Singham Again’ is a direct sequel to ‘Singham Returns’ (2014), which grossed Rs 216 crore at the box office.