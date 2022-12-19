Kartik Aaryan Is Confident 'Shehzada Will Do Well'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took over the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise this year with its sequel. It became one of the big box-office success stories of the year earning over Rs 150 crore. The horror comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee, also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani. The success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' led to the actor bagging several other notable projects.

He has 'Shehzada' and 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' lined up for next year and has been cast in 'Aashiqui 3', directed by Anurag Basu.

In an interview, Kartik spoke about how he has faith in his projects and knows that they will do well. The actor said that he had a lot of confidence in the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' sequel and its theatrical release, even though it was delayed during the pandemic. He revealed that he was sure the film would shine on its own.

Later on, after its success, the filmmakers that he wanted to work with and people he used to message for a chance in their films approached him themselves. The actor went on to add that, at the end of the day, the film industry is a business and the box office speaks for itself.

Appearing alongside a popular content creator, Kartik said, "I have that confidence. Maybe sometimes people think it's an overconfident trait that I have. For example, if the 'Shehzada' teaser is coming, I know that it's the best."

He laughed and shared that he couldn't be less subtle about backing his films.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' (2020). Kriti Sanon will be seen in the leading role in the Hindi film, directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film will be released on February 10, 2023.