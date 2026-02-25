Karl Urban Calls Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Performance in Prime Video’s The Bluff ‘Hands Down the Best’

When an actor who’s trained under the legendary fight choreographer Bob Anderson tells you he’s impressed, it’s not casual praise. So, when Karl Urban said Priyanka Chopra Jonas is ‘Sigourney Weaver-level good’ in their ‘Prime Video’ action-adventure drama ‘The Bluff’, you sit up and take notice. After swinging swords across Middle-earth in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and facing off in brutal brawls on ‘The Boys’, Karl is now locking horns with PeeCee’s Ercell Bodden, aka Bloody Marry in high-octane showdowns in this ‘Prime Video Original’ film. And he’s all praise for her ‘second to none’ physicality in the Frank E Flowers directorial.

Sharing his experience working with Priyanka in ‘The Bluff’, Karl expressed, “She was a delight to work with and I was impressed by the passion and commitment that she brought to the role. The physicality that she imbued Bloody Mary with is, in my opinion, second to none. There’s a particular scene in which she acts winded after being thrown out a window and it is hands down the best winded acting I have ever seen. Seriously, it’s Sigourney Weaver-level good.”

Karl knows exactly what goes into making action feel real. Reflecting on his own journey with combat choreography, he added, “I enjoy the form and flow of sword work. I feel it comes quite naturally to me. I’m probably one of the few remaining actors who can claim to have been personally trained by Darth Vader (aka Bob Anderson), whom I was fortunate enough to work with on ‘The Lord of the Rings’. The sword fighting was no more or less intimidating than the fight choreography for ‘The Boys’ - both are basically the same discipline. You need to devote time and energy to rehearse and learn the moves. It’s not something you wing. Ultimately, it’s an exercise in coordination and trust.”